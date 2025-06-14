Devotees, Locals Demands Tirumala Temple Be Declared ‘No-Fly Zone’

NELLORE: Devotees of Lord Venkateswara have raised serious concerns over constant movement of aircraft above the sacred Tirumala Temple.

“The sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of the Tirumala Temple, one of the holiest sites for millions of Hindus, is being disturbed by daily air traffic,” point out devotees.

Local devotee and BJP leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy has asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board to take swift action and request the centre to declare the temple area a strict “No-Fly Zone.”

Despite previous appeals, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or the Ministry of Civil Aviation have not declared any ban on aircraft flying over the sacred Tirumala Temple. Flights continue to operate freely over the temple premises.

A local resident, Naveen Kumar Reddy said, “This is not just about noise or disturbance. It involves spiritual sanctity, safety and sentiments of crores of devotees. Immediate and strong action is needed.”

He urged TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and board members to immediately form a three-member committee. The committee must go to New Delhi and meet Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu to secure official, written instructions declaring the Tirumala Temple area as a No-Fly Zone.



“A directive in this regard must be communicated directly to the Tirupati Airport Director and Air Traffic Control (ATC),” the BJP leader stated.



In the past, TTD Board had sent a letter to the centre on this matter. But this has had no impact as flights continue over the Tirumala Shrine as usual.

“We shouldn’t wait for more damage to be done. This is not the time for symbolic gestures. Strong, clear directives must be pursued on a war footing,” Naveen Kumar Reddy emphasised.

He appealed to the TTD leadership and top officials to treat this as an urgent matter of both faith and safety. “It must be ensured that formal No-Fly Zone orders are issued and implemented without further delay,” the BJP leader underlined.