Devotees in exceptional numbers throng Durga temple on fifth day at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The rush of devotees continued unabated on the fifth day of the Dasara Navaratri festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. The presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, was adorned as Maha Chandi Devi, offering blessings to the throngs of worshippers.

In a special ceremony, the Srikalahasti Devasthanam Board, led by executive officer (EO) S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad, presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the Srikalahasti temple.



District collector Dr G. Srijana and commissioner of police S.V. Raja Sekhara Babu closely monitored the arrangements for devotees, ensuring smooth operations as large crowds gathered. To facilitate uninterrupted darshan, the district administration, in collaboration with temple authorities, implemented measures for both free and paid queue lines, including Rs 100 and Rs 300 options.



Collector Srijana conducted a surprise inspection of the Laddu Prasadam and Anna Prasadam preparation unit at Brahmana Veedhi, assuring that quality ingredients are used in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Standard Operating Procedures. She confirmed that ghee supplied by Vijaya Dairy is used, with regular quality checks in place.

Srijana announced that a total of 2.5 lakh laddu prasadams will be available for devotees on Moola Nakshatram day, with daily sales ranging between 60,000 to 70,000 laddus during the festivities.



To manage the anticipated increase in devotee turnout during the final days of the festival, the government appointed endowment department additional commissioner K. Ramachandra Mohan as the special officer overseeing Dasara arrangements at Indrakeeladri. Endowment minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy issued orders for Mohan to coordinate with all relevant departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements for devotees.