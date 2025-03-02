 Top
Devotees flock to Srikalahasti for Kailasagiri Pradakshina

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
2 March 2025 9:03 PM IST

Thousands of devotees gathered in Srikalahasti on Sunday to participate in the annual Kailasagiri Pradakshina, a ritual forming part of the 13-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Tirupati: Thousands of devotees gathered in Srikalahasti on Sunday to participate in the annual Kailasagiri Pradakshina, a ritual forming part of the 13-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams. The 25 km spiritual trek around the Kailasagiri hillock began at dawn and continued until evening.

The highlight of the procession was the ceremonial journey of the utsava idols of Somaskanda Murthy and Gnanambika, carried with devotion as devotees walked in unison, chanting prayers and seeking blessings. Before the procession commenced, a special puja was performed, attended by temple executive officer T. Bapi Reddy and other dignitaries.
The temple administration made elaborate arrangements to ensure the seamless conduct of the event. As the procession wound through several villages surrounding the hill, local residents welcomed the deities with prayers and offerings.
Rooted in Srikalahasti’s spiritual heritage, the Giri Pradakshina echoes the town’s legendary ties to Bhakta Kannappa and the symbolic tales of the spider, snake, and elephant—stories that have long shaped its religious identity.
According to temple priests, Kailasagiri is believed to be a sacred space visited by rishis and celestial beings, and the pradakshina is considered an act of great piety. The temple organises this ritual twice every year—during Makar Sankranti and Maha Shivaratri—with devotees also ascending the Dakshina Kailasagiri on full moon days to offer prayers and fulfil their vows.


