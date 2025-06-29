Devotees Flock To Offer Ashadha Sarees To Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: Large numbers of devotees from across the state thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to offer Ashadha sarees to Goddess Durga. The devotees consider this offering as a form of housewarming gift and an expression of their devotion, fulfilling vows made to the goddess. The ceremonies were accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

Temple administrative officer V.K. Seena Naik announced that free darshan had been arranged for groups of devotees. He urged devotees to register their group names through the temple’s toll-free number 1800 425 9099 so that the administration could make proper arrangements.

After presenting the sarees, devotees received collective blessings and free prasadam on the sixth floor of the Maha Mandapam. By evening, 46 groups had offered sarees to the goddess.