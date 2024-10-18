Devotees Flock to Mantralayam for Sacred Ritual

Kurnool: Around 1,500 devotees from Tamil Nadu gathered at the Raghavendra Swamy Moola Brindavanam in Mantralayam on Thursday to perform the sacred Ksheerabhishekam ritual, using nearly 1,000 raagi kalasams. Following the ritual, Utsavamurthy Prahlada Rayalu was worshipped in the Oonjala Mantapam.

Thousands of devotees from across the country flocked to Mantralayam for a darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, as Thursday is considered his auspicious day. Devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, and other regions attended the event.



The village deity Manchalamma and Raghavendra Swamy were taken to the Moola Brindavanam after a holy bath in the Tungabhadra River. Subudhendra Teertha, the presiding officer, blessed the devotees with Phalamantra Akshintalu. The streets of Mantralayam, the Madhwa Corridor, and the riverbanks of the Tungabhadra were crowded with thousands of worshippers.



