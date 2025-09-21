 Top
Devotees Flock To Kapilateertham On Mahalaya Amavasya

21 Sept 2025 10:31 PM IST

TTD, police refute stampede rumours at Kapilateertham: Reports

TTD — DC File

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees thronged Kapilateertham temple in Tirupati on Sunday to observe Mahalaya Amavasya, performing pinda pradanam and pitru tharpanam rituals.

The heavy turnout led to congestion at the temple entrance, with confusion near the first arch where private individuals conducted rituals, adding to the crowding. Devotees jostled to enter, and tempers flared when VIP vehicles were allowed inside, sparking arguments with security personnel.

Social media soon carried reports of a stampede near the arch and inadequate arrangements at Kapilateertham. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) dismissed the claims as false, clarifying that no such incident had occurred. It explained that private individuals have traditionally conducted pitru tharpanam outside the temple, while TTD had arranged special queues and security. TTD also warned of stern action against those spreading misinformation linking Tirumala to the incident.

Tirupati SP L. Subba Rayudu too termed the stampede rumours baseless. He said police had anticipated the rush, deployed additional personnel, and put traffic diversions in place to ensure smooth movement. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those circulating false information on social media.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

