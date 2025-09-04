Devotees Express Devotion With Foreign Currency

VIJAYAWADA: The Hundi collections of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada were held on Thursday, and the offerings made by devotees amounted to an impressive ₹ 4,57,31,258 in cash. These hundi collections, spanning the past 31 days, are notable for the fact that devotees offered currency from various foreign countries to the Durga temple. Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik said the hundi counting also yielded 400 grams of gold and 7.65 kg of silver, besides foreign currency donated by devotees. He explained that among the foreign currencies received were 524 US dollars, 70 British pounds, 52 Singapore dollars, 60 Australian dollars, 590 UAE dirhams, 28 Saudi riyals, 300 Omani baisa, 73 Qatari riyals, 2 Malaysian ringgits, 115 euros, 6.3 Kuwaiti dinars, 10 New Zealand dollars, 100 Hong Kong dollars, and 270 Canadian dollars.

Seena Naik expressed gratitude to devotees for their contributions and reiterated that the offerings reflect the immense devotion of pilgrims visiting the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga.



