Devotees Clash in Tirumala Queue, Order Restored

Tirupati: Two devotees engaged in a brief scuffle while waiting in the darshan queue near Krishnateja Guest House on the Outer Ring Road at Tirumala on Monday.



According to the TTD, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which one devotee allegedly struck the other with a belt, causing momentary tension in the queue.

Security personnel and Srivari Sevaks intervened immediately, separated the two and restored normalcy. The queue resumed without further disturbance.

TTD urged pilgrims to remain patient and maintain decorum while waiting for darshan.



