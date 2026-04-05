Devotee Rush Surges at Indrakeeladri Temple for Sankata Hara Chaturthi

Vijayawada: A heavy influx of devotees was witnessed at the Indrakeeladri temple on the occasion of Sankata Hara Chaturthi on Sunday in Vijayawada, with large numbers participating in arjita sevas in the presence of presiding deities Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy.

With the wedding season and summer rush adding to the footfall, temple authorities implemented crowd management measures to ensure smooth darshan. Queue lines were regulated, and from 10 am, the sale of ₹500 special darshan tickets and Antaralaya Darshan was temporarily suspended to ease congestion.

Special arrangements were made for mothers with infants, the elderly and persons with disabilities. In view of rising temperatures, the temple administration has expedited the construction of shaded shelters around the premises.

Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik inspected various sections of the temple from 9 am, interacted with devotees and reviewed arrangements. He expressed concern over stagnant water near the coconut-breaking area and garbage accumulation along the hillside beyond the compound wall, and directed officials to clear the waste and improve greenery.

Naik said regular inspections are being carried out to address devotees’ concerns and improve facilities while preserving the heritage of the temple.

Temple board chairman Borrra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), who also inspected the Yagashala area, said steps are being taken to enhance devotee satisfaction.