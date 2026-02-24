Devotee Donates Gold, Silver Crowns Worth ₹60 L To Talpagiri Temple

Nellore: A devotee on Monday donated gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹60 lakh to the historic Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple.

Temple authorities said Nellore-based devotee Vayugundla Chenchu Nihar presented a gold crown weighing about 364.440 grams and a silver crown weighing 233.740 grams at the temple office on February 23, 2026.

The ornaments were formally handed over to Executive Officer Alla Srinivasa Reddy in the presence of officials. The EO said the offerings were received following due religious procedures and would be used for temple rituals and adornment of the presiding deity and Goddess.