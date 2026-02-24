 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Devotee Donates Gold, Silver Crowns Worth ₹60 L To Talpagiri Temple

Andhra Pradesh
24 Feb 2026 4:37 AM IST

The ornaments were formally handed over to Executive Officer Alla Srinivasa Reddy in the presence of officials.

Devotee Donates Gold, Silver Crowns Worth ₹60 L To Talpagiri Temple
x
Temple authorities said Nellore-based devotee Vayugundla Chenchu Nihar presented a gold crown weighing about 364.440 grams and a silver crown weighing 233.740 grams at the temple office on February 23, 2026.— Internet

Nellore: A devotee on Monday donated gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹60 lakh to the historic Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple.

Temple authorities said Nellore-based devotee Vayugundla Chenchu Nihar presented a gold crown weighing about 364.440 grams and a silver crown weighing 233.740 grams at the temple office on February 23, 2026.

The ornaments were formally handed over to Executive Officer Alla Srinivasa Reddy in the presence of officials. The EO said the offerings were received following due religious procedures and would be used for temple rituals and adornment of the presiding deity and Goddess.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
devotees gold and silver ornaments 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X