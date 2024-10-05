Devotee Claims Centipede Found in Anna Prasadam at Tirumala: TTD Denies Allegation

Tirupati: A devotee from Warangal, identified as Chandu, raised concerns on Saturday after he allegedly found a centipede in the anna prasadam served at the Pilgrim Amenities Complex - II (Madhava Nilayam) in Tirumala. This center is operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Chandu reportedly showed the insect to TTD officials, who expressed surprise. However, they clarified that the insect may have been on the banana leaf used for serving, rather than in the curd rice itself. Unsatisfied with this explanation, Chandu approached the media, sharing photographs of the alleged insect, which quickly went viral.



In response, TTD categorically denied the allegation, stating, “It is improbable for a centipede to remain intact in the prasadam, given the high temperatures at which the food is prepared. The rice is thoroughly mixed while still hot before adding curd, making it difficult for such an incident to occur naturally. This seems like a deliberate act,” urging devotees not to believe what they termed baseless news.