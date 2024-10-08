Devise action plan to curb pollution in City: VMC chief

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at beautifying the city through increased tree planting and initiatives to ensure a pollution-free environment.

During a review meeting held at the Command Control Room, Dhyanchandra discussed various ongoing development projects within the city limits with department heads. Key topics included enhancing greenery, city beautification, pollution control, the development of sewage treatment plants, and ensuring a reliable drinking water supply.



The VMC commissioner emphasised the importance of addressing air and water pollution, highlighting the need for more sewage treatment facilities. He instructed officials to maintain strict oversight to prevent unauthorised constructions within the city, ensuring that all development adheres to regulations. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner (projects) D. Chandrasekhar, chief city planner G.V.G.S.V. Prasad, chief medical health officer Dr P. Rathnavali, and other officials.



