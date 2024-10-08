 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Devise action plan to curb pollution in City: VMC chief

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2024 8:00 PM GMT
Devise action plan to curb pollution in City: VMC chief
x
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). (Image: DC)

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at beautifying the city through increased tree planting and initiatives to ensure a pollution-free environment.

During a review meeting held at the Command Control Room, Dhyanchandra discussed various ongoing development projects within the city limits with department heads. Key topics included enhancing greenery, city beautification, pollution control, the development of sewage treatment plants, and ensuring a reliable drinking water supply.

The VMC commissioner emphasised the importance of addressing air and water pollution, highlighting the need for more sewage treatment facilities. He instructed officials to maintain strict oversight to prevent unauthorised constructions within the city, ensuring that all development adheres to regulations. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner (projects) D. Chandrasekhar, chief city planner G.V.G.S.V. Prasad, chief medical health officer Dr P. Rathnavali, and other officials.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Vijayawada news AP news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick