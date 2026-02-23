Developers Eye High-rise Redevelopment in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Real estate developers in Visakhapatnam are proposing large-scale redevelopment of ageing buildings to address the growing space crunch within city limits.

With several structures built over two decades ago nearing the end of their lifespan, stakeholders are calling for faster redevelopment, aided by recent changes in building regulations. Many of these properties were constructed under earlier norms that restricted heights to three or four floors. Located along 12-metre roads, they often lack modern features such as structured parking, updated fire safety systems and improved accessibility.

Attention has turned to properties linked to the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority and the Life Insurance Corporation of India in areas such as Seethammadhara and MVP Colony, as well as smaller privately owned parcels across the city.

Industry representatives said the amendment to GO No. 119 by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, permitting construction of up to 10 floors along 12-metre roads, has opened new redevelopment opportunities.

“Redevelopment allows ageing structures to be replaced with safer, more efficient buildings that meet current standards,” said E. Ashok Kumar, president of the CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter.

He noted that residents of centrally located apartments value proximity to healthcare, education and essential amenities, and are often reluctant to move to the outskirts where infrastructure and connectivity may be limited.

“Privately developed buildings restricted to three or four floors can also be redeveloped into 10-floor projects at suitable locations,” he said, adding that with rising land prices and limited availability of vacant plots in core areas, redevelopment offers a practical way to unlock value.

Ashok Kumar said such projects could increase dwelling units without expanding the city’s footprint, helping meet future housing demand. Industry observers added that planned redevelopment could optimise infrastructure use, ease parking shortages and enhance the urban environment.

“Well-designed high-rise projects can reshape the skyline while improving liveability,” he said, stressing the need for coordination among authorities, property owners and developers, along with clear policies and timely approvals.