Develop Zoo Parks on international standards: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the officials to develop the Visakhapatnam and Tirupati Zoological Parks on international standards and evolve an action plan for attracting more visitors to these facilities.

Pawan Kalyan, in his capacity as honorary president of the Zoo Park Authority of Andhra Pradesh chaired its 14th governing body meeting at his Mangalagiri residence and discussed the zoo parks maintenance and revenue with the officials on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan, who handles the forests and wildlife department, asked the officials to adopt environment-friendly initiatives to attract more visitors to these parks.

“Funds to develop the zoo parks should be raised under public private partnership (PPP) model. Also, rare exotic and attractive animals should be brought to the zoo parks under the animal exchange programme,” he told the officials.

“Make arrangements to provide the best wildlife experience to visitors visiting the zoo parks,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan told the officials to involve corporate companies in the zoo parks development. “CSR funds should be utilised to develop the zoo parks. Corporates and entrepreneurs should be encouraged to adopt animals and make donations for the development of the zoos,” Pawan Kalyan said and asked officials to prepare an action plan.

He said that special meetings should be organised in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to promote these initiatives. “If necessary, a programme titled ‘Tea with Deputy Chief Minister’ should be designed involving corporates and entrepreneurs.”

Additionally, officials were asked to prepare a report on the possibilities for setting up new zoological parks zone-wise.

Later in the day, Pawan Kalyan asked the pollution control board officials to bring the board closer and make it more accessible to the people. He directed the officials to designate two hours from 3pm to 5pm daily for receiving petitions from the people.