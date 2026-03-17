Develop Andhra Pradesh as East-West Cargo Corridor: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to develop the state as an East-West Cargo Corridor through cargo handling operations in various ports. During a review meeting on ports and fishing harbours, the Chief Minister directed officials that cargo handling operations should start at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam ports, which are being newly built.

The CM directed officials to take steps for routing cargo through these three ports from the hinterland of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka states. Meanwhile, the officials apprised the CM that the Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports will be developed by December 2026. Following the completion of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) refinery, they said Ramayapatnam port will emerge as a container and bulk cargo port. According to Naidu, the Railways has agreed to lay a rail line from Ramayapatnam to the Kadapa steel plant. Further, he noted that developing townships near the three ports will also raise economic activity, observing that there is scope to develop industrial corridors near the ports. Under the second phase, Naidu directed officials to quickly take up Budigatlapalem, Pudimadaka, and Kothapatnam fishing harbour works.

As fishing harbours will emerge at every 50-km interval in the state, Chandrababu Naidu noted that the southern state will emerge as an East Coast logistics hub. As the ports in Dubai and the Gulf are facing challenges due to the Middle East war, Naidu asserted that an impression has emerged that "India's east coast ports are safer", calling for seizing the opportunity.