Despite Lunar Eclipse, Srikalahasti Temple Remains Open

TIRUPATI: The Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti of Tirupati district remained open on Sunday despite the lunar eclipse, while the common practice is to shut down temples during an eclipse, whether lunar or solar.

The Srikalahasti Temple remained open on Sunday night and performed Grahana Kalabhishekam to Lord Vayu Lingeshwara. The temple priests also carried out Rahu-Ketu pujas, maintaining the shrine’s distinct traditions, while most temples across the country suspend worship during an eclipse.

Across India, Hindu temples observed the convention of closing their sanctum sanctorum during the eclipse. They reopen only after purifying ceremonies after the eclipse. In contrast, priests at Srikalahasti temple say they continue their daily rituals uninterrupted. In fact, they mark the occasion with special ceremonies. This practice has been in place for centuries, rooted in the unique association of the presiding deity with the cosmic forces.

The Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy Temple had been constructed by the Chola kings in the 12th century. It is one of the five Panchabhoota Sthalams representing the element of air. It is equally renowned in Shaivite tradition for the story of Kannappa, the hunter-devotee who offered his eyes to Lord Shiva as an act of ultimate devotion. The Lord, moved by his sacrifice, granted him salvation, cementing the temple’s importance as a centre of Shaivism.

According to priests, Srikalahasti Temple does not close during eclipses because Lord Sri Kalahastheeswara is the stabiliser of cosmic balance. The kavacham adorning the deity carries the symbols of all 27 stars and nine zodiac signs, signifying His control over the celestial system.

The temple is also closely connected to Rahu and Ketu, the shadow planets associated with the eclipses as per Hindu belief. “A five-headed serpent representing Ketu is placed on the crown of the Lord, while Rahu is symbolised by an ornament on Goddess Ammavaru’s waist. Their influence is thus neutralised here, which is why worship continues even during eclipses”, a priest said.

On Sunday, the lunar eclipse began at 9:50 p.m. It reached its mid-phase at 11:41 p.m. and ended at 1:31 a.m.

Srikalahasti priests performed Grahana Kalabhishekam during the mid-point of the eclipse. Authorities did not allow devotees, as the rituals extended well past midnight. Priests conducted all the ceremonies in private within the sanctum sanctorum.