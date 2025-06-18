Design plans to enhance resource availability for Welfare: CM

Naidu conducted a review meeting on Planning at the state secretariat on Tuesday. Discussions were held on the state’s financial status, GSDP estimates, development indicators and key growth drivers.

Naidu outlined several areas for the planning department to focus on. It should ensure that every government department achieves better outcomes. Reducing the state’s debt burden and mobilising adequate resources for welfare schemes should be its priorities“Let us explore new avenues for resource mobilisation, in addition to state revenues and central funds. The planning department must work with these goals in mind and generate reliable data to support government decision-making,” he said.Naidu stressed the need for continuous promotion of the "Brand AP" to attract investment. Some 25 cabinet meetings and six SIPB meetings have been held, giving the green signal to major investments. The focus now is to ensure these projects are grounded and implemented.The Chief Minister said accurate planning is a must to achieve comprehensive development of the state.Officials informed the Chief Minister that AP recorded a higher growth in per capita income than the national average in FY 2024–25. While the national growth rate stood at 8.7 per cent, AP achieved a growth rate of 11.89 per cent.Naidu proposed use of technology for data analytics to enable the state’s journey toward self-reliance. He stressed developing plans to promote sectors conducive to economic growth, particularly the services sector, to achieve financial sustainability.The Chief Minister proposed setting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the state, district, mandal, and village levels to boost grassroots-level competitiveness. Growth targets should be set at 15 per cent, achievable by fiscal year 2028–29.Naidu said monthly development indicators would help constantly review the state’s progress, enabling timely corrections where necessary. Stressing effective water management use technology, he said that with proper planning, even drought conditions can be managed.The planning department must track data on reservoirs, soil moisture levels and groundwater status, he said.The Chief Minister also called for action plans to improve gross value addition in agriculture and horticulture and boost investments in the services sector. Exploring alternatives to reduce electricity purchase costs was another key directive. He said that the coordination process between Bangaru Kutumbalu (P-4) and field-level mentors should be completed by August 15.He stressed the need to regularly gather public feedback on government services and departmental performance. He proposed a People Positive Perception system to ensure that ground-level realities are communicated to the government. Along with ongoing feedback through IVRS calls and QR codes, he suggested developing more diverse methods to capture accurate public sentiment.Chief secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials from the planning department participated in the meeting.