Deputy Warden Suspended for Permitting Obscene Dances in AP School

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a serious note of obscene dances organized in a residential school at Neelakantapuram village at Kurupam mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district and placed the deputy warden under suspension.

In the name of hosting a farewell party, a group of teachers allegedly organized an obscene dance with transgenders. As the video of transgenders dancing in the school went viral on various social media platforms, the State government took a serious note of the incident and suspended the deputy warden.

A detailed probe was also ordered to find out the persons behind it.