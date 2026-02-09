 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Warden Suspended for Permitting Obscene Dances in AP School

Andhra Pradesh
9 Feb 2026 11:02 AM IST

In the name of hosting a farewell party, a group of teachers allegedly organized an obscene dance with transgenders

Deputy Warden Suspended for Permitting Obscene Dances in AP School
x
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a serious note of obscene dances organized in a residential school at Neelakantapuram village at Kurupam mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district and placed the deputy warden under suspension. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a serious note of obscene dances organized in a residential school at Neelakantapuram village at Kurupam mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district and placed the deputy warden under suspension.

In the name of hosting a farewell party, a group of teachers allegedly organized an obscene dance with transgenders. As the video of transgenders dancing in the school went viral on various social media platforms, the State government took a serious note of the incident and suspended the deputy warden.

A detailed probe was also ordered to find out the persons behind it.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh government residential school obscene dance suspension order 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X