Deputy Speaker Tells YSRCP to Follow Assembly Attendance Rules

AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju has clarified that the rules regarding attendance in the Assembly are clear and must be followed by all members. He specifically advised YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MLAs to adhere strictly to these rules.

Raju pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has previously served as an MP, Opposition Leader for five years, and as Chief Minister, should be well aware of Assembly rules. “Does he not know the rules before making such comments?” the Deputy Speaker asked.

Citing Article 190(4) of the Constitution, he stressed that any legislator or parliamentarian who remains absent from a session continuously for 60 days without seeking leave stands to lose their membership.

Raju advised Jagan to consult the Assembly rules, which are available online, before making allegations. “If YSRCP leaders, advisors, and MLAs go through the rules carefully, they will understand who is misleading whom,” he remarked.

Clarifying the allotment of time for the Opposition in the House, Raju said it depends on the strength of each party. He added that YSRC legislators are allowed to ask two questions daily during Question Hour, but questioned why they were failing to participate actively in the proceedings.