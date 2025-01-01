Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Releases six-month Progress Report

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan conveyed best wishes to the public on the occasion of New Year. He also released his progress card detailing the development works he had taken up in his Pithapuram constituency, during the last six months.

On his social media handles, he listed out the works he initiated as Pithapuram MLA, the Deputy Chief Minister, Panchayat raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment, forest science and technology minister.

As Pithapuram MLA, he rooted for comprehensive development of his constituency by setting up Pithapuram Area Development Authority, took measures for the construction of two hospitals with 30 and 100 beds in the constituency, spent Rs 39.75 crore towards providing basic infrastructure. He also sanctioned a TTD Kalyana Mandapam to be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, to enable the poor celebrate their life events.

In Gollaprolu, works worth Rs 72 lakh were taken up to provide drinking water, including laying of pipelines and repairing motors.

Sports kits were distributed to the students in 32 schools, with CSR funds.

He also mentioned that a civil assistant surgeon, a medical officer, three staff nurses and a general duty attender were appointed to run a community health centre.

A new X-ray unit has been set up at the government hospital in Pithapuram, RO plant has been repaired at RRBHR College, Pithapuram.

He also tweeted that a new dumping yard was being set up, to permanently solve the issue of Gollaprolu dumping yard.

The existing dumping yard spread in 1.5 acres has been reduced to 0.25 acres and the remaining area has been cleaned up.

A CC road has been laid on way to the Gollaprolu primary health centre. An RO plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 4 lakh for the Gollaprolu primary school. Pending works of Gollaprolu MPP School have been completed with Rs 1.75 lakh CSR funds. Similarly, an RO plant was set up at Rs 2 lakh of the CSR funds at the Chebrolu Social Welfare Girls Hostel.

The Deputy CM said that he listed out all the works taken up by him, as part of transparency and accountability while executing government works.