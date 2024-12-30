Deputy CM Pawan Plans Tour of Districts To Address Public Issues, Strengthen Governance

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced on Monday that he would embark on a tour of districts over the next six months.

“I plan to visit all districts, covering at least two districts for 14 days each month, and stay amidst the people and serve them effectively,” he said.

PK explained, “I spent the last six months in office, reaching out to people, identifying and providing solutions to public issues. I invested time in understanding how to balance administration and governance while learning about bureaucracy and legal proceedings through review meetings.”

In a free-wheeling chat with media persons, he spoke on a range of issues, including the government’s plan to provide basic amenities like drinking water and proper sanitation to the people. He felt that for every government, there should be a balance between welfare and development.

PK justified the proposed induction of his elder brother Naga Babu into the state cabinet. He spoke of efforts to strengthen his Jana Sena party.

Pawan Kalyan said, “In the coming six months, I would tour the districts. This would enable me learn about the problems of the people, district-wise, and understand the issues unique to certain regions.”

He added, “Instructions have been given to set up makeshift camp offices for me in various districts. These offices would not only serve as a motivation for officials to render good and transparent services to the people but also ensure faster resolution of the people’s problems.”

Asked how the cash-strapped state government would strike a balance between welfare and development, Pawan Kalyan stressed that welfare was an essential part of governance and that welfare and development should go hand-in-hand. For this, government requires funds. The government would focus on human resource development and help the youths learn new skills.

“If the number of beneficiaries under welfare schemes increases year after year, it meant a failure on the part of the government to uplift the society. If so, the true spirit of Babasaheb Ambedkar is not being realised. Welfare is necessary to uplift families and make them self-reliant, he said.

Media personnel asked PK about his brother Naga Babu’s potential induction into the state cabinet when other backward community (OBC) leaders from the Jana Sena were waiting for a ministerial berth. He claimed that the Jana Sena party always gave due recognition to leaders who have worked hard for the party.

“Nadendla Manohar and Hari Prasad were made ministers and MLCs based on their hard work. The same goes for Naga Babu, who worked hard for the party since its inception and even sacrificed his Anakapalli MP seat to BJP MP CM Ramesh as part of coalition dharma. We plan to elect Naga Babu as MLC and later consider giving him a ministerial position,” PK stated.

The deputy CM said emphasis will be laid on strengthening the JS from January, as the party is gearing up for its formation day celebrations on March 14.