Deputy CM Pawan Orders Probe Into ‘Hazardous’ Effluent Discharge by Universal Biofuels

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to conduct inspections at Universal Biofuels in Vakalapudi industrial area in Kakinada district following allegations of hazardous industrial effluent discharge there.

Complaints are that the discharge is posing a serious health risk to the inhabitants of the area and that the stench emanating from this is unbearable.

The deputy CM asked PCB chairman Krishnaiah and PCB Kakinada regional officer Shankar Rao, to ascertain whether the private firm was adhering to pollution control norms.

PCB officials conducted preliminary checks and found that the industrial unit was using raw materials in violation of stipulated norms, resulting in the emission of the strong offensive odour. Detailed checks would be conducted to ascertain the hazard.

In another intervention, Pawan Kalyan ordered the forest department to investigate the death of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles along the Kakinada beach road, APIIC and Vakalapudi areas and take action against the errant. He asked the PCCF and head of forest force Chiranjeevi Chaudhary to conduct a study and recommend steps for conservation of Sea Turtles.