Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to Inspect Damaged Coconut Plantations in Konaseema

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced plans to personally inspect coconut plantations in Konaseema affected by seawater intrusion. Thousands of acres along the Sankaraguptham major drain have been damaged due to the inflow of saline water, causing widespread losses to farmers.

Pawan said reports indicated seawater entering Wainateya and flowing into the Sankaraguptham drain during tidal pressure, resulting in withered coconut trees and distressed cultivators. He noted that 13 villages, including Keshanapalli, Karavaka, Gollapalem, Gogannamatham, and Sankaraguptham, were severely affected.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that he would visit the area after the Dasara festival to meet farmers, inspect plantations, and hold discussions with officials from the irrigation and agriculture departments, as well as scientists from the Coconut Research Station.