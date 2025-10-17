Deputy CM Hails PM, Wants Alliance Rule In State To Last 15 Years

Vijayawada: Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event on Thursday, where he hoped the alliance government in AP would continue in power for at least 15 years.

“We would remain strong and get more investments with support from the Prime Minister,” he said at a public meeting on Super GST-Super Savings at Nannuru village of Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district.

Pawan Kalyan called the PM a Karma Yogi as “he always longs to serve the nation without expecting any personal benefits.”

He went on to describe Modi as, “one who performs his duty by upholding truth, righteousness and discipline.”

“PM Modi is not just leading the government but he is also taking care of two generations including the next generation by giving them proper direction for their development and welfare.”

Pawan Kalyan lauded the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative as “it is making India a superpower.”

He said that AP got more than 13,000 crore investments during the present visit of the PM, who launched and inaugurated several projects in the state. He described how the GST 2.0 reforms could “help a family to save Rs 20,000 per annum, how the education and health sectors would get relief, besides no GST for health insurance and life insurance and a relief ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on payment of annual premium.”