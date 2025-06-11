Deputy CM Donates ₹50L For Konidela

KURNOOL: Kurnool district collector G. Rajakumari on Tuesday disclosed that Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has donated ₹50 lakh from his personal funds for comprehensive development of Konidela village in Nandikotkur mandal of the district.

The donation comes after Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya made a request to Pawan Kalyan in this regard.

The collector stated that the Deputy CM responded positively to the request, with Konidela village bearing the latter’s family name. Pawan Kalyan has already transferred ₹50 lakh from his personal funds to the district administration.

Authorities have prepared a comprehensive development plan for providing various infrastructure facilities to the village. Based on villagers' request, a new 90 kilolitre overhead reservoir tank will be constructed under the Single Village Scheme. Other facilities to be improved include roads, drainage systems and enhanced drinking water supply facilities.

Collector Rajakumari instructed concerned officials to work without interruption and complete all development works within four months, while maintaining quality.