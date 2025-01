Hyderabad: On the occasion of the New Year, numerous dignitaries made a pilgrimage to Tirumala on Wednesday.

Among them, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were seen visiting the sacred hill temple.