Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan To Visit ASR District on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan will visit several villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Saturday to interact with the local Adivasi population.

After staying overnight in Visakhapatnam, Pawan Kalyan will proceed to Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday morning and fly by helicopter to ASR district. He is scheduled to land at Lagisipalli village in Paderu mandal.

From there, he will travel by road to Onuru Junction and then walk to Nandigaruvu village, where he will conduct the ‘Mata Manthi’ programme to understand the issues faced by Adivasi communities.

Following the programme, he will return to Lagisipalli village and fly by helicopter back to Visakhapatnam airport before proceeding to Hyderabad.