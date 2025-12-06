Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Wants Livelihood Opportunities for Tribals Expanded

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan instructed the state administration to work with a clear and structured plan to expand livelihood opportunities for tribal communities, who depend heavily on forests for their survival.

Holding a teleconference from his Mangalagiri office with Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector Dinesh Kumar and SP Amit Bardar, the Deputy CM reviewed key developmental issues related to the tribal people. Former ASR district officials—current Chittoor collector Sumit Kumar and current Sri Satya Sai SP Satish Kumar—also participated in the teleconference.

Pawan pointed out that India is rapidly changing, and tribal regions too must progress. He underlined that forest and organic products have high market demand. Cultivation of coffee and other naturally available produce should be actively encouraged. Continuous engagement with tribal communities, understanding their needs and motivating Adivasi youth to become entrepreneurs is essential, he maintained.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to bring horticulture activities under the MGNREGS employment guarantee scheme. He emphasised that agency regions are well-suited for horticulture and such a linkage is already yielding positive results. He maintained that enhancing horticulture acreage and related labour opportunities would boost tribal employment and forest produce-based income.

Pawan highlighted the growing global demand for eco-tourism. He suggested that this could be promoted without harming natural ecosystems. Creating awareness among tribal youth about tourism-related income opportunities, including accommodation facilities for visitors, could significantly boost their earnings.

He further said encouraging film, serial and OTT shootings in agency areas can create jobs for tribal people and raise their income.

The Deputy CM assured that state government would fully support a comprehensive and meticulous plan aimed at transforming tribal livelihoods. Monthly reviews and coordinated efforts across departments would ensure sustainable development, he said.

Officials shared their views and proposals during their meeting with Pawan.