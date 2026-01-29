Deputy Chief Minister Adopts Giraffes, Inaugurates Bear Enclosure During Zoo Visit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday adopted two giraffes at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park to mark the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi.

During his visit to the zoo, Pawan announced that he would bear the maintenance expenses of the two giraffes for one year. He conducted a detailed tour of the 650-acre zoo, visiting various enclosures and personally feeding animals, including elephants and giraffes.

The Deputy Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure and fed the two black bears housed there.

Following the zoo visit, Pawan inaugurated a city forest developed over 50 acres at Kambalakonda Eco Park. He took a 400-metre canopy walk along a wooden bridge, observed different tree species and enquired about their scientific names and uses. He later planted mahogany saplings at the Shanti Vanam (Peace Garden).

Later in the day, Pawan chaired the Jana Sena Legislative Party meeting virtually from Visakhapatnam with party MLAs and MLCs ahead of the forthcoming Budget sessions.