Depression to intensify as cyclone today, heavy rainfall predicted for AP

The depression over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.The system, called Dana, now lay centered about 700km southeast of Paradip, Odisha, 750km south-southeast of Sagar Island, West Bengal, and 730km south-southeast of Khepupara, Bangladesh, IMD said.The cyclonic storm continued to move north-westwards. It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts, between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of Oct 24 to the morning of Oct 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110kmph, gusting 120kmph.While advising fishermen not to venture into the sea from Oct 23 to Oct 25, IMD said the thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.Strong Surface winds with a speed of 30-40kmph gusting 50kmph is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday.On October25, Friday, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds with speed 30-40kmph, gusting 50kmph are likely at isolated places over north AP.Private weather website Skymet said, “Due to limited sea travel, the maiden cyclonic storm of the monsoon season may not strengthen any further till its landfall. It is likely to head for the Odisha-West Bengal coast and make landfall sometime in the early hours of Oct 25.The likely cone of strike extends from Puri, Odisha, to Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.Meanwhile, collectors of Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts held meetings and teleconferences with mandal level revenue and panchayat officers, advising them to take all the precautionary steps.