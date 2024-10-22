Depression forms in Bay of Bengal, Intensify into cyclonic storm on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam: The well marked low pressure area over East Central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred over the same region about 730 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 770 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 740 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).



It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday over East Central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of October 24and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 and morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, IMD report said on Tuesday.