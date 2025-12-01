Deposit Return Scheme to Make Araku Valley Plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: Araku Valley, one of Andhra Pradesh’s most popular hill destinations, is set to implement a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) to curb the rising plastic pollution caused by tourists. Visitors often leave behind water bottles, chip packets and other disposable items at major attractions, including the Tribal Museum, Chaparai Waterfalls and Kothavalasa Waterfalls, prompting officials of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to introduce stronger waste-management measures.

Paderu ITDA tourism manager Ganapati Naidu said the initiative draws inspiration from Kerala’s successful Bottle Bill model, which uses refundable deposits and efficient local recycling systems. Under the pilot project beginning December 1, tourists will be charged ₹10 for every plastic item they carry into Araku. The amount will be refunded upon returning the items at designated collection counters.

Officials believe the scheme will deter littering, promote reuse and help preserve the region’s delicate ecosystem. Collected plastic will be recycled, with the proceeds channelled into improving local infrastructure.

“If the model proves effective, it will be extended to other agency areas to make tourism more sustainable,” Naidu said, expressing confidence that the measure will significantly reduce plastic waste across the Valley.