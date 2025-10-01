Dengue Surge Raises Alarm In Kurnool

Kurnool: The Kurnool and Nandyal districts are experiencing a surge in dengue cases. More than 350 cases have been reported, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the state’s total.

The actual number could be higher, as cases in private hospitals are not included in the official figures.

Dengue is wreaking havoc in the joint Kurnool district, causing alarm among people and health officials. So far this year, 1,700 dengue cases have been reported in the state, with 350 cases from the joint district alone, including 240 in Kurnool.

Official sources confirm that two people have died in Kurnool district. Reports indicate that about 10 deaths have occurred statewide. Most victims are children and the elderly.

The recent heavy rains led to a surge in mosquito populations, resulting in a rapid rise in dengue and malaria cases. Hospitals, especially government facilities, are struggling to cope with the inflow of patients. People are also approaching private hospitals, where the cost of treatment ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in towns and Rs 1-2 lakh in cities.

Rackets thrive. Many private hospitals are accused of exploiting patients, sending them to other facilities in the name of better treatment while receiving commissions.

Medical experts warn that many tests conducted with private kits may provide inaccurate results, as only ELISA tests can confirm dengue infection. However, ELISA testing is mostly unavailable in the private sector.

Public hospitals are overwhelmed with fever cases steadily increasing due to seasonal changes. Kurnool GGH, for instance, treats an average of 77 fever patients daily out of the 150 visiting the OPD.

Health officials emphasize that all three public hospitals, 16 CHCs, 87 PHCs, and ANMs in the district should be equipped with proper testing kits, and suspected cases must be referred to government hospitals.

Samples should be sent to Kurnool and Nandyal labs if needed, and steps must be taken to ensure patient comfort, they said.

However, implementation at the field level remains inadequate, leaving people vulnerable to the growing dengue threat. Officials from the Malaria wing confirmed that Kurnool district alone has recorded 240 dengue cases till now.