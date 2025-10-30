Demand For ACB Or CID Probe Into Waqf Board Corruption

VIJAYAWADA: The Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi state working president, Alamuru Rafi, has accused the NDA government of shielding corrupt officials allegedly involved in the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board scam. He criticised the government’s inaction over serious corruption allegations against former Waqf Board CEO L. Abdul Khadir, who allegedly misused his official position for personal gain.

Rafi demanded Abdul Khadir’s immediate suspension and a detailed investigation by the ACB or CID into all financial transactions and administrative decisions made during his tenure.

He alleged that Khadir had issued orders promoting himself to the post of deputy executive engineer and approved salary increments for himself, signing the documents both as CEO and beneficiary — in violation of the Waqf Act, government service rules, and administrative procedures. The fraudulent orders were reportedly issued under File No. E4/14/2005-S on March 29, 2016, and June 29, 2017.

Rafi said that despite multiple complaints, no action had been taken. The minorities welfare department had issued Memo No. 1983037/VIG/A1/2023, appointing commissioner Ch. Sridhar as inquiry officer. However, Rafi alleged that even after six months, the probe had not begun, raising doubts of political interference and administrative negligence.