Demand for a White Paper on Medical Education in Andhra

Vijayawada: Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, chairman of YSRC NTR district doctors’ wing, has alleged that the medical education situation in Andhra Pradesh is disheartening which he says is causing grave injustice to Medical PG aspirants with not a single application submitted to the National Medical Commission (NMC) for increasing postgraduate seats in government medical colleges for the academic year 2025-2026. He mentioned that the NMC has extended the deadline to November 8, 2024, providing a window of opportunity for the state government to take action.



Dr Radhakrishna said the situation is particularly a cause of concern when compared to the previous administration’s success in increasing medical seats. Under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh saw a remarkable increase of over 600 plus medical postgraduate seats in just one year, a feat unprecedented in the state’s history, he pointed out. This progress now seems to be reversing, with the alliance government accused of colluding with private interests to undermine government medical hospitals and education, he pointed out.

Dr Radhakrishna said, “We demand a white paper on medical education to address these concerns as the public have the right to know the facts for decrease in medical seats and the government's plans to rectify the situation.”