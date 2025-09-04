Delivery in Deep Forest Under Cell Phone Light

Visakhapatnam: In a forested stretch of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a pregnant woman in labour pain was safely assisted by the 108 emergency personnel, using only a cellphone's light to guide her life-saving delivery.

The efforts unfolded in Kannapuram village, Kunavaram mandal, where Ravva Devamma, a nine-month pregnant woman from the Gothi Koya tribal community, required urgent medical attention.

The call for help was first received by ASHA worker Lakshmi, who immediately alerted the 108 ambulance service. Pilot Ravi Teja and emergency medical technician Dola Ramamohan rushed to Kannapuram. However, due to poor road conditions and heavy rain, their ambulance could reach only up to three kilometres away.

From there, Ramamohan and Lakshmi continued on foot, braving the downpour and darkness, with only umbrellas and a standard delivery kit in their hands.

As they trekked through the slippery terrain, Devamma’s labour pains intensified. “When we learned she belonged to the Gothi Koya tribe, we knew we had to act with urgency,” Ramamohan told Deccan Chronicle.

“For, many in the tribe consider hospital deliveries taboo and lack awareness about the risks of home births. By ensuring a safe delivery for Devamma, we hoped our action would help the community change its perceptions,” he said.

Navigating the path without mobile signals, the team relied on Lakshmi’s local knowledge to locate Devamma’s home.

After walking nearly two km, they reached her family and began escorting her to the ambulance. Moments later, Devamma cried out in pain and requested the team to stop. Her labour pain progressed rapidly.

With no time to spare, Ramamohan asked Lakshmi to switch on her cellphone torchlight. Under the dim glow of two phones, used sparingly to conserve battery, they helped a normal delivery in the forest.

The baby boy was born healthy. Both mother and child were immediately transported to Kothulagutta Hospital for post-delivery care.

The successful delivery was a matter of joy and relief for Devamma’s family and the local residents.

Rammohan praised ASHA workers like Lakshmi, calling them “the backbone of rural healthcare,” especially during critical moments when every second counts.

Lakshmi responded, “It was a strange experience. This delivery stands as a testament to courage, compassion and the power of public health workers to transform lives even in the most challenging conditions.”