Delimitation To Expand Political Opportunities, Says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said proposed delimitation of constituencies would expand political opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

At a meeting with party MLAs, MPs and MLCs in Vijayawada, he reviewed organisational matters, including membership drives and committee formation, and suggested replicating the Pithapuram model across constituencies.

Addressing the Jana Sena Legislative Party, he said delimitation should prioritise public interest and follow a rule-based approach, drawing lessons from the 2009 exercise. He urged leaders to remain accessible and prepare long-term development plans.

Welcoming the Centre’s move, Kalyan said Assembly and Lok Sabha seats could increase by 50 per cent, adding 88 Assembly and up to 12 Parliament seats, creating opportunities for nearly 100 new leaders.

He cautioned against misuse and directed PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar to form a committee to shape the party’s strategy.