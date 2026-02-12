Delhi Vet Flies To Save Golden Retriever After Needle Found In Stomach

Visakhapatnam: A veterinary specialist from Delhi flew nearly 1,800 kilometers to Visakhapatnam to save a three-year-old Golden Retriever after a needle and thread reel were discovered lodged in the dog's stomach. The incident happened on February 5 but went viral on Wednesday after many shared their views on social media platforms.

Dr. Sridhar, the veterinary doctor treating the case, told this correspondent that the Golden Retriever, named Kobee, had ingested a needle and thread while under the care of a caretaker. The dog's parents were abroad at the time of the incident. "Normally, in such cases, we would perform open surgery—cutting into the stomach to remove the foreign objects."

However, the situation was difficult because Kobee had been suffering from thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by low platelet counts. "In such conditions, we cannot perform conventional surgery because the dog would likely die from excessive bleeding during the operation," Dr. Sridhar said.

He added that, "I contacted Vikram, who is a friend of mine and works as a freelance veterinary endoscopist, and asked him to come to Visakhapatnam. He has the expertise and equipment needed for this type of delicate procedure," Dr. Sridhar said.

After discussing the critical situation with Kobee's parents abroad, they immediately agreed to cover all expenses for the specialized intervention. Dr. Vikram Malhotra then flew from Delhi to Visakhapatnam with his endoscopic equipment and successfully performed the 45-minute procedure on Friday, extracting both the needle and the thread reel without making any surgical incisions.