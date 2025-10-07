 Top
Delhi STF Seizes 10 Tonnes of Red Sandalwood Smuggled from Tirupati; 2 Held

Andhra Pradesh
PTI
7 Oct 2025 11:29 AM IST

A team of STF from south-east district has arrested two smugglers and further investigation is underway: Delhi police

A Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Police has seized around 10 tonnes of red sandalwood allegedly smuggled in from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh (File Photo)

New Delhi: A Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Police has seized around 10 tonnes of red sandalwood allegedly smuggled in from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two suspected smugglers, an official said on Tuesday.

"A team of STF from south-east district has arrested two smugglers. Further investigation is underway," a Delhi Police officer said. A press briefing on the recovery is scheduled at Delhi Police headquarters at 12 noon. Further details are awaited.


