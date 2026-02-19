Delhi High Court Orders Sakshi for Removal of Content Linking Heritage Foods With Bhole Baba Dairy

Vijayawada:The Delhi High Court has ordered Jagati Publications, which runs Sakshi newspaper and Sakshi TV, to remove articles within 24 hours, and if they failed to do so, it ordered Meta, Google and X to remove them.

The court heard the defamation suit filed by Heritage Foods in Delhi on Thursday. The company stated that on February 14, Sakshi newspaper carried an article in its Delhi edition alleging that Heritage Foods, owned by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s family, was maintaining business relations with the company named Bhole Baba Dairy which was accused of the supply of adulteration of ghee for the preparation of Tirupati laddu as prasadam.



The Heritage Foods’ counsel argued that the allegation was entirely incorrect as their company was in business with Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries and not Bhole Baba Organic Milk which was accused in the laddu row.





