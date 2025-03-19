Delhi Capitals begin practice at Vizag amid stadium renaming controversy

Visakhapatnam:Indian Premier League (IPL) season is warming up with practice matches underway in various parts of the country.

Delhi Capitals (DC) team has already arrived in Visakhapatnam to prepare for its upcoming fixtures. The team has been practicing at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., gearing up for its first match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 from 7:30 p.m. The Lucknow team is slated to arrive in the city on March 22.



The stadium in Visakhapatnam will also host a second IPL clash on March 30 at 3:30 p.m., pitting DC against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).



This is the second time that Delhi Capitals have chosen Visakhapatnam as their home ground. Incidentally, ACA (Andhra Cricket Association) has invested nearly ₹40 crore on the stadium's infrastructure.



Key upgrades at the stadium include new LED floodlights (costing nearly ₹9 crore), refurbished seating, enhanced elevator access for up to 64 people, dedicated stairways, 34 VIP boxes, and a premium corporate box meeting international standards. The exterior of the stadium has been revamped, dressing rooms modernised and sanitation facilities improved, with the number of restrooms increasing from 50 to 350.



Online ticket sales for the DC vs LSG match began on March 14, with prices ranging from ₹2,200 to ₹15,000 on the official Delhi Capitals website. Other booking platforms list tickets starting at ₹1,913 for the M1 row stand, ₹1,946 for the E stand, and ₹5,968 for upper and lower rows.



The stadium's renaming has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Former minister Gudivada Amarnath has accused the coalition government of systematically erasing the legacy of late AP chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) by changing the name of the stadium.



During a press conference held on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, he announced that the YSRC party will stage a protest on March 20 at 10:00 a.m. near YSR's statue at the stadium.



Amarnath maintained that YSR's name can be removed from physical structures. But his legacy remains in people's hearts.

