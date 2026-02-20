Delegates From Foreign Navies Have A Glimpse Of Vizag Heritage

Visakhapatnam: Delegates from foreign navies, who are here to participate in International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026, had a glimpse of the rich heritage of Visakhapatnam and suburbs during the last five days.

The specially curated heritage and cultural tours from February 16 to February 20 showcased the city's iconic destinations, including Kailasagiri, Thotlakonda Buddhist site, Sankalp arts village in Pinagadi in Pendurthi and maritime museums, to promote local culture.

Around 50 foreign delegates accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, wife of chief of naval staff Dinesh K Tripathi and Priya Bhalla, wife of Eastern Naval Command Chief Sanjay Bhalla visited the Pinagadi Sankalp arts village where they were shown the folk arts, use of natural dyes in handlooms, traditional grinding of pulses and domestic utensils made of brass and other alloys under use from centuries.

The delegates also witnessed folk dances performed by the villagers. The tour to this village was organized by Navy Welfare and Wellness Association of Eastern Region. Activists Chalapati Rao Akula, Jamilya Akula and JV Ratnam coordinated the event.

Rest of the tour was organized by Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development authority led by its chairman Pranav Gopal. ``Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked me to spruce up all the important sites and organize the tour of the foreign delegates attending International Fleet Review and MILAN 2026,’’ said Pranav Gopal.

He said the delegates were shown glass bridge and other sites atop Kailasagiri, ancient Buddhist site Thotlakonda, INS Kursura submarine museum, the Sea Harrier museum and TU-142 Aircraft museum.

Around 200 delegates participate in the heritage tour. Of them 27 were from South Korea, 26 from Japan, 18 from Bangladesh and 17 from France. Delegates from African countries have also participated in the tour.

The tours highlight the city’s camaraderie, cooperation, collaboration, the theme for the MILAN 26 exercise. They are also part of the broader effort to provide a memorable experience of India’s culture and coastal charm during the global maritime events, the VMRDA chairman said.