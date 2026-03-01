 Top
Deer Rescued From Telugu Ganga Canal In Kadapa

Andhra Pradesh
1 March 2026 8:17 PM IST

Forest officials rescue a deer that slipped into the Telugu Ganga Canal at Kalasapadu in YSR Kadapa district and release it safely into the nearby forest. (Image:DC)

KADAPA: A deer accidentally fell into a canal while attempting to drink water at Kalasapadu in YSR Kadapa district on Sunday.

According to officials, the animal slipped and fell into the Telugu Ganga main canal. Local residents who noticed the deer struggling in the water immediately alerted forest department officials at Porumamilla.
Forest personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After nearly three hours of effort, the team successfully rescued the deer from the canal.
The animal was later released safely into the nearby forest. Forest officials appreciated the timely alert by local residents, which helped save the animal.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
