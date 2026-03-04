Deer Found Dead Near Alipiri; Leopard Attack Suspected

TIRUPATI: A deer was found dead near the Alipiri toll plaza in Tirupati in the early hours of Wednesday, with forest officials suspecting a possible leopard attack.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 3 a.m. and 3.30 a.m. near the two-wheeler parking area at Alipiri.

Forest department personnel and officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance and security wing inspected the site.

While the presence of a leopard has not been confirmed, officials said precautionary measures had been initiated in view of possible wildlife movement.

“We have intensified patrolling and installed camera traps to monitor the area,” a senior forest officer said. The Seshachalam Hills surrounding Tirupati and Tirumala are natural habitats for several wild animals, including leopards.

Though the animals generally avoid human activity, sightings are occasionally reported when they move in search of prey. In recent days, leopard sightings have been reported from areas near Sri Venkateswara University and along the Alipiri–Cherlapalli road, as well as on the two footpath routes to Tirumala.

Forest officials have identified nearly 40 sensitive Points along the trekking paths where wildlife movement is frequent. Stating that there was no immediate threat to the public, officials described the incident as part of natural wildlife activity.

TTD advised devotees using the footpaths to remain cautious, walk in groups and keep children close while trekking.