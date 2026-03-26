Deeply Saddened About Loss of Lives in AP Bus Accident: Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus accident and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 14 people were killed and 23 were injured after a private bus collided with a tipper truck and caught fire in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The hapless passengers were trapped inside the burning vehicle, Markapuram Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said. "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said on X.





