Deepam-2 to reach one crore beneficiaries: Minister Manohar

Vijayawada: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has said an opportunity to sell grain has also been provided through the Manamitra WhatsApp programme. “Some 16,000 farmers have sold their grain through WhatsApp,” he told the media here on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Deepam-2 scheme has been launched in Andhra Pradesh today. Its benefits would reach one crore persons, the minister said.

He said 35,93,443 metric tonnes of foodgrain were purchased in Kharif and, in return, `8,279 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers in just 24 hours. Payments would be done within 48 hours of purchasing the grain.

The minister said, “For the first time in the country, an opportunity to sell grain through Manamitra WhatsApp has been provided. Farmers have been given the opportunity to sell their grain in the mills of their choice. About 70,000 farmers sent their details through WhatsApp and about 16,000 of them sold their grain to the mills of their choice through WhatsApp.”

GPS tracking was introduced, and appropriate measures were taken for the gunny bags without any shortage.”

He said, “However, during the same Kharif season during the previous year, only 29 lakh metric tonnes of grain was purchased and ` 6,500 crore paid by the YSRC government. Overall, the present government purchased 20 per cent more grain compared to the past.

“While the previous government purchased grain from 4.95 lakh farmers, our government has purchased grain from 5.60 lakh farmers today.”

In addition to the cards issued by the central government, Manohar said new rice cards would be distributed soon in place of the ration cards issued by the state government with the approval of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Rice cards will be issued with QR codes.

Similarly, he said, illegal transportation of PDS rice would be checked and strict action taken against such gangs under the PD Act. Their vehicles would also be seized.

The minister stated that due to the central government's simplification of rice export regulations, the Telangana government was exporting about 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of rice from Kakinada port.

Manohar noted that Deepam-2 was the first of the Super Six promises the state’s ruling alliance made to the people and the scheme was launched by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on October 31 last year in Itchapuram. Some 99.03 lakh people have taken advantage of this scheme on a large scale and about ` 760 crore has been directly deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He said two lakh additional gas connections have been registered during these three months.

“The second phase of the Deepam-2 scheme is being implemented from today and if any problems arise regarding eKYC and eligibility, a system has been provided to resolve them immediately through WhatsApp and online,” he added.