Deepak Reddy takes charge as SEEDAP chairman

Vijayawada: Deepak Reddy Gunapati has assumed the role of chairman of the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP). He stated that SEEDAP will focus on training youth to make them industry-ready. Reddy took charge amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns at the NTR Administrative Block in Vijayawada on Monday.



After his appointment, he expressed commitment to the goals set by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who outlined specific targets, including the creation of 20 lakh jobs over the next five years.

“SEEDAP will provide training tailored to industry requirements and leverage various central government schemes to create job opportunities for youth,” Reddy said. He highlighted the organisation’s focus on development and the need to supply required manpower to industries. Discussions with industries will be conducted on a sector-wise basis, and he assured that funding for joint state and central government schemes would not be a concern. MLC BT Naidu, SEEDAP CEO M.K.V. Srinivasulu, and others were present.

AIYF volunteers, leaders stage protest in Kurnool



Kurnool: Volunteers and leaders from the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a protest in front of the collectorate on Monday, demanding that the alliance government fulfill its election promises. AIYF district president Srinivasulu, along with volunteer association leaders, emphasised that the Telugu Desam had assured job security for volunteers during the campaign. Some volunteers have already submitted their resignations and the protesters demanded the reinstatement of these volunteers and the protection of jobs as pledged by the government during the elections.

Volunteers and leaders from the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a protest in front of the collectorate on Monday, demanding that the alliance government fulfill its election promises. AIYF district president Srinivasulu, along with volunteer association leaders, emphasised that the Telugu Desam had assured job security for volunteers during the campaign. Some volunteers have already submitted their resignations and the protesters demanded the reinstatement of these volunteers and the protection of jobs as pledged by the government during the elections.

VHP leaders organise protest in Nandyal



Kurnool: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a protest rally in Nandyal on Monday, demanding the arrest of those involved in the adulteration of Tirumala laddu. VHP members, along with other Hindu associations, rallied from Bharat Mata temple to Gandhi Chowk via Srinivas Centre, Nagulakunta Road and Vivekananda Centre. During the rally, they expressed concern over the alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirumala laddu, calling it a distressing incident. They demanded a thorough investigation into the case and called for strict punishment for those responsible for compromising the sanctity of this iconic offering.





