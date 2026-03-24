Deep Ocean Mission Awards Fellowships To VSU Students

Nellore: A team from the Deep Ocean Mission and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) visited Vikrama Simhapuri University and awarded fellowships to students pursuing marine studies.

The programme was attended by mission director M. V. Ramana Murthy, NIOT director Balaji Ramakrishnan, and scientists including Nambali Valsalan Vinithkumar, V. Sachithanandam, and V. N. S. Deviram Garlapati.

Fellowships were awarded to M.Sc. Marine Biology students under the MoES-Deep Ocean Mission-NIOT initiative. Selected students will receive ₹10,000 per month in the first year and ₹5,000 per month in the second year.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Murthy said the mission aims to enhance capabilities in ocean exploration, resource management and sustainable development. Scientists and faculty encouraged students to pursue research and innovation in marine sciences.

Vice-chancellor A.S. Rao presided over the programme, distributed the fellowships and thanked the ministry of earth sciences and NIOT for their support. Faculty, students and parents were present.