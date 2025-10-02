Deep Depression Set To Hit Odisha Coast Early Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning as a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Tuesday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

According to the IMD's meteorological centre in Amaravati, the depression was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, approximately 400 kilometres east-southeast of Visakhapatnam. The system is expected to intensify further into a deep depression and make landfall between Gopalpur (Odisha) and Paradip during the early morning hours of October 3.

In the past 24 hours, Kalingapatnam and Visakhapatnam recorded the highest precipitation 0.2 cm each, while Tuni and Kakinada received 0.1 cm. Narsapur received 0.03 cm.

For October 2, the rainfall activity is predicted to shift northward, with heavy to very heavy downpours at isolated locations over East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam districts. Meanwhile, districts including Prakasam, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, and West Godavari can expect heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued.

Gradual improvement in the weather is expected on Days 3 to 5, following the deep depression’s inland movement and weakening after landfall. However, residual moisture may continue to cause scattered rainfall across the state, with intensity reducing by October 4.