Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal to Cross Odisha-Andhra Coast

Amaravati: The depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and lay 250 km east of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The deep depression over west central and adjoining Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph and lay centred over the same region by 5:30 am today near latitude 17.7 degrees north and longitude 85.7 degrees east.

The deep depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph and lay centered at 5:30 am today over the same region 250 km east of Visakhapatnam, said the press release. It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip during October 2 night.

The Met Department forecast moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squally winds reaching up to 60 kmph, along with heavy rain in most places over Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Similarly, the Met Department predicted light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds up to 40 kmph and moderate rainfall at many places over Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts and Yanam.